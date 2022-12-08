Previous
winter by jordankuffner
winter

when I was thinking about what to pick to catch up on the winter theme I thought of a sort of low shot of a tree and so I went outside and snapped this picture

I like the angle sort of, it also has simplicity so that's nice

the angle is sort of meh, the setting wasn't the best because I almost got snow all over my camera

it sort of looks like the tree is being swallowed by snow and its sort of funny or something
Jordan Kuffner

