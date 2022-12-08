Sign up
winter
when I was thinking about what to pick to catch up on the winter theme I thought of a sort of low shot of a tree and so I went outside and snapped this picture
I like the angle sort of, it also has simplicity so that's nice
the angle is sort of meh, the setting wasn't the best because I almost got snow all over my camera
it sort of looks like the tree is being swallowed by snow and its sort of funny or something
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
Jordan Kuffner
@jordankuffner
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
9th December 2022 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
