Christmas

1: I chose it because it fits the theme and was close, I didn't want to take a picture of the entire tree because everyone else was doing that so why not a single ornament

2: the dust sort of adds texture and stuff

3: the shiny tree in the bottom right distracts from the photo and I could have moved it or something

4: what mood or feeling am I really supposed to get, it just makes me think of Christmas because its a Christmas ornament