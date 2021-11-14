Previous
Autumnal Woodland 6/365 by jorocco
6 / 365

Autumnal Woodland 6/365

After a short walk into the local woods I couldn't resist the lovely autumnal colours.
Canon 80D Canon 50mm
14th November 2021 14th Nov 21

Jo Walker

@jorocco
I took up photography after I temporarily went blind with me& optic neuritis. My hubby bought me a camera. I thought he had wasted his...
