7 / 365
Amethyst Deceiver Fungus 7/365
During my daily walk in local woods I came across plenty of fungus.
Canon 80D Tamron SP 90 MM macro
15th November 2021
15th Nov 21
Jo Walker
@jorocco
I took up photography after I temporarily went blind with me& optic neuritis. My hubby bought me a camera. I thought he had wasted his...
Tags
#macro
#fungus
Sporen Maken
What a cute species
November 17th, 2021
