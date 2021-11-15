Previous
Amethyst Deceiver Fungus 7/365 by jorocco
7 / 365

Amethyst Deceiver Fungus 7/365

During my daily walk in local woods I came across plenty of fungus.
Canon 80D Tamron SP 90 MM macro
15th November 2021 15th Nov 21

Jo Walker

@jorocco
I took up photography after I temporarily went blind with me& optic neuritis. My hubby bought me a camera. I thought he had wasted his...
Sporen Maken
What a cute species
November 17th, 2021  
