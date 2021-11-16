Previous
Laccaria Amethystina 8/365 by jorocco
8 / 365

Laccaria Amethystina 8/365

Laccaria Amethystina a fungus also known as Amethyst Deceiver. You can eat this but it is not advisable as it absorbs arsenic from the soil.

Canon 80D Canon 50mm & Raynox DCR 250.
16th November 2021 16th Nov 21

Jo Walker

@jorocco
I took up photography after I temporarily went blind with me& optic neuritis. My hubby bought me a camera. I thought he had wasted his...
