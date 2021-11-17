Previous
Next
Low sun 9/365 by jorocco
9 / 365

Low sun 9/365

The sun setting behind the trees in my local area.
One plus 8T phone image
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

Jo Walker

@jorocco
I took up photography after I temporarily went blind with me& optic neuritis. My hubby bought me a camera. I thought he had wasted his...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise