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3 / 365
Day 03/365
Day 03/365
Sometimes the most beautiful photographs come from simply slowing down and observing. This graceful young swan, lost in its quiet routine, reminded me that beauty often lives in peaceful, ordinary moments. 🦢📷
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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A Year in Focus
@jos2026wu
📸 Learning photography 🌅 Chasing light & everyday beauty 📅 365 Project — One photo. Every day. 🌿 Progress over perfection.
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NIKON D5100
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27th July 2026 2:31pm
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