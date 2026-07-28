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Day 04/365 – Learning to See by jos2026wu
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Day 04/365 – Learning to See

Wildlife photography is teaching me to slow down. Every feather, every reflection, and every moment of stillness tells a story. The more I observe, the more beauty I discover.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

A Year in Focus

@jos2026wu
📸 Learning photography 🌅 Chasing light & everyday beauty 📅 365 Project — One photo. Every day. 🌿 Progress over perfection.
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