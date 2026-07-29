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5 / 365
Day 05/365
One flower. Countless blades of grass.A rainy day.
Learning to see through distractions is part of photography—and part of life.
Every frame is another lesson.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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A Year in Focus
@jos2026wu
📸 Learning photography 🌅 Chasing light & everyday beauty 📅 365 Project — One photo. Every day. 🌿 Progress over perfection.
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29th July 2026 5:34pm
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