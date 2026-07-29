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Day 05/365 by jos2026wu
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Day 05/365

One flower. Countless blades of grass.A rainy day.
Learning to see through distractions is part of photography—and part of life.
Every frame is another lesson.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

A Year in Focus

@jos2026wu
📸 Learning photography 🌅 Chasing light & everyday beauty 📅 365 Project — One photo. Every day. 🌿 Progress over perfection.
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