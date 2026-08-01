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Day08/365 by jos2026wu
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Day08/365

My photography teacher said, “I love that candid moment of her walking—you captured it perfectly. The warm tones look beautiful.” 😁
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

A Year in Focus

@jos2026wu
📸 Learning photography 🌅 Chasing light & everyday beauty 📅 365 Project — One photo. Every day. 🌿 Progress over perfection.
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