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Day09/365
Every day is another chance to reach a little higher. Happy Birthday Day! My sweetheart
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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A Year in Focus
@jos2026wu
📸 Learning photography 🌅 Chasing light & everyday beauty 📅 365 Project — One photo. Every day. 🌿 Progress over perfection.
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365
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NIKON D5100
Taken
2nd August 2026 2:26pm
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