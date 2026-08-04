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Day10/365 by jos2026wu
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Day10/365

Looking back and up reminds me how small we are,
and how beautiful the world can be.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

A Year in Focus

@jos2026wu
📸 Learning photography 🌅 Chasing light & everyday beauty 📅 365 Project — One photo. Every day. 🌿 Progress over perfection.
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