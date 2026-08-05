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Day11/365 by jos2026wu
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Day11/365

Boston from Water
From water level, the city feels taller, the reflections run deeper, and every paddle stroke becomes part of the story.

Learning to slow down, observe, and appreciate the beauty in ordinary moments.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

A Year in Focus

@jos2026wu
📸 Learning photography 🌅 Chasing light & everyday beauty 📅 365 Project — One photo. Every day. 🌿 Progress over perfection.
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