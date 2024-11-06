Sign up
185 / 365
Existence is beautiful
Happy to be alive. Happy to experience life and love. Happy to have friends. Happy to have delicious food to eat. And happy I’m healthy and capable to do it all. I need to keep in mind, everyday is part of the human experience.
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
Josh Sharp
@josharp186
I am a hobbyist photographer. I mainly shoot in an effort to document my endeavors. I really enjoy nature and landscape photography. I am based...
Barb
ace
Love your beautiful photo and you wise words! Blessings to you!
November 7th, 2024
