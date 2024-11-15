Sign up
Previous
Next
194 / 365
Foggy day
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
1
2
Josh Sharp
@josharp186
I am a hobbyist photographer. I mainly shoot in an effort to document my endeavors. I really enjoy nature and landscape photography. I am based...
195
photos
15
followers
15
following
View this month »
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
15th November 2024 7:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wendy
ace
stunning shot. very lovely.
November 17th, 2024
