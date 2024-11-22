Previous
Rainy walk by josharp186
Rainy walk

Got a new lens. Small 27mm (40mm FF) pancake lens for easy travel. Started to pour rain on my dog walk. Wish I had time to compose this better with the man and no curb at the bottom.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Josh Sharp

@josharp186
