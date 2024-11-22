Sign up
Previous
201 / 365
Rainy walk
Got a new lens. Small 27mm (40mm FF) pancake lens for easy travel. Started to pour rain on my dog walk. Wish I had time to compose this better with the man and no curb at the bottom.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
Josh Sharp
@josharp186
I am a hobbyist photographer. I mainly shoot in an effort to document my endeavors. I really enjoy nature and landscape photography. I am based...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
22nd November 2024 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
