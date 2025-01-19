Previous
Cold birthday walk in Republic by josharp186
259 / 365

Cold birthday walk in Republic

With new friends. On new friends day which also happens to be my birthday.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Josh Sharp

@josharp186
I am a hobbyist photographer. I mainly shoot in an effort to document my endeavors. I really enjoy nature and landscape photography. I am based...
