Work from home- took from out my window. by josharp186
263 / 365

Work from home- took from out my window.

Was too focused to spend much time on photos. I did, however, try to take a photo of a woodpecker. But I was not quick enough to catch it!
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Josh Sharp

@josharp186
I am a hobbyist photographer. I mainly shoot in an effort to document my endeavors. I really enjoy nature and landscape photography. I am based...
