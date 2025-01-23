Sign up
263 / 365
Work from home- took from out my window.
Was too focused to spend much time on photos. I did, however, try to take a photo of a woodpecker. But I was not quick enough to catch it!
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
0
0
Josh Sharp
@josharp186
I am a hobbyist photographer. I mainly shoot in an effort to document my endeavors. I really enjoy nature and landscape photography.
