Lens testing day two by josharp186
Lens testing day two

16-55 mark II
I’ve remembered how much I enjoy having a zoom lens! So far lens quality is great. Will I sell my 18mm prime or add another to my collection?
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Josh Sharp

I am a hobbyist photographer. I mainly shoot in an effort to document my endeavors. I really enjoy nature and landscape photography. I am based...
