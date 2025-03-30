Sign up
Previous
Next
329 / 365
Bedtime
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
1
1
Josh Sharp
@josharp186
I am a hobbyist photographer. I mainly shoot in an effort to document my endeavors. I really enjoy nature and landscape photography. I am based...
330
photos
17
followers
21
following
90% complete
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
30th March 2025 9:32pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Barb
ace
Well-captured nighttime image!
April 1st, 2025
