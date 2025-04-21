Previous
Mount Jefferson by josharp186
349 / 365

Mount Jefferson

21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Josh Sharp

@josharp186
I am a hobbyist photographer. I mainly shoot in an effort to document my endeavors. I really enjoy nature and landscape photography. I am based...
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love this composition with the foreground tones
April 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact