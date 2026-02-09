Previous
My manzanita is confused
My manzanita is confused

Too warm this winter. Climate change is happening, do not misunderstand the facts.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Josh Sharp

@josharp186
I am a hobbyist photographer. I mainly shoot in an effort to document my endeavors. I really enjoy nature and landscape photography. I am based...
