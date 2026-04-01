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Photo 458
Hens and Chicks did well over the winter
1st April 2026
1st Apr 26
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Josh Sharp
@josharp186
I am a hobbyist photographer. I mainly shoot in an effort to document my endeavors. I really enjoy nature and landscape photography. I am based...
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365
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X-T5
Taken
1st April 2026 5:46pm
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