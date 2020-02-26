Previous
Worthing Pier by josiegilbert
Photo 385

Worthing Pier

This afternoon there was a mixture of weather - sunshine, rain, a rainbow, hail and then sunshine again. This photo of Worthing Pier was taken when the sun came out again!
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

Josie Gilbert

After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Sue Rose ace
Great clouds. We weren’t too far apart yesterday. What a changeable few days it has been on the south coast!
February 27th, 2020  
