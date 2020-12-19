Previous
Chichester lights by josiegilbert
Photo 400

Chichester lights

Some of the trees in Chichester have been wrapped in red lights as part of their Christmas decorations. I liked the way the red of the lights was reflected on the wet road.
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful shot and reflections.
December 20th, 2020  
