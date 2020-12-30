Previous
Next
Arundel by josiegilbert
Photo 403

Arundel

I took this photo on a winter's afternoon, after it had been raining, which is why the ditch is full. The green field is part of the water meadows of the River Arun at Arundel.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful, almost a heart shape you got in the center.
January 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise