Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 403
Arundel
I took this photo on a winter's afternoon, after it had been raining, which is why the ditch is full. The green field is part of the water meadows of the River Arun at Arundel.
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
405
photos
44
followers
136
following
110% complete
View this month »
398
399
400
401
402
403
404
405
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL8
Taken
30th December 2020 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
river
,
west
,
countryside
,
sussex
,
landscapes
,
arundel
,
fields
,
ditches
,
arun
Diana
ace
Beautiful, almost a heart shape you got in the center.
January 9th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close