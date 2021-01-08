Previous
walking alone by josiegilbert
Photo 405

walking alone

We went for a socially distanced walk along Littlehampton beach this morning. It was cold and frosty, but there were still quite a few people walking along the sand. I liked the way this person was caught in a beam of sunlight.
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
110% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture of this peaceful scene, such wonderful light too.
January 9th, 2021  
