Photo 405
walking alone
We went for a socially distanced walk along Littlehampton beach this morning. It was cold and frosty, but there were still quite a few people walking along the sand. I liked the way this person was caught in a beam of sunlight.
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Album
365
Camera
E-PL8
Taken
8th January 2021 1:27pm
blue
sea
sun
skies
beaches
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of this peaceful scene, such wonderful light too.
January 9th, 2021
