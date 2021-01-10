Previous
Frosty marigolds by josiegilbert
Photo 406

Frosty marigolds

We haven't had much cold weather this winter, so the marigolds were still in full bloom. I think they had a shock this morning though, as we had a hard frost!
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
