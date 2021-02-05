Sign up
Photo 414
watermeadows
It was a cold but sunny afternoon, so we went for a walk in Arundel. I liked the way the sun caught the edge of this part of the water meadow, but left the tree trunk in shadow.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
E-PL8
Taken
5th February 2021 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
grass
,
shadows
,
clouds
,
field
,
arundel
,
meadows
