Photo 443
boathouse
I took this shot through the new boathouse on the fish ponds at Arundel Castle, as I liked the way the light was shining through this plant.
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
E-PL8
Taken
9th June 2021 10:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
green
,
water
,
boats
,
buildings
,
boathouse
