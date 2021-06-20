Previous
View from Tebay by josiegilbert
View from Tebay

The first day of our holiday to Scotland and probably the nicest view you could have from a roadside service station. I took this photo at Tebay and I'm looking towards the edge of the Lake District.
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
