Photo 447
Cruise boats on Loch Lomond
Thankfully the weather was sunny when we did our trip on Loch Lomond. This shot was taken at Tarbert, where the boats moor up.
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details
Views
6
365
365
E-PL8
E-PL8
Taken
21st June 2021 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
boats
,
clouds
,
scotland
,
landscapes
,
cruise
,
loch
,
lomond
,
lochs
