Photo 449
Craithe Church
This is the church where the Queen worships when she is staying at Balmoral (it is literally just over the road). Unfortunately the church was locked due to covid regulations, so we could only see the outside.
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
450
photos
53
followers
152
following
443
444
445
446
447
448
449
450
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
E-PL8
Taken
23rd June 2021 1:32pm
Tags
church
,
buildings
,
scotland
,
churches
,
balmoral
,
craithe
