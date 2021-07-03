Sign up
Photo 452
Frog
The local knitters and people who crochet have been making animals, birds, flowers and even ice-creams to adorn the bollards and lamp-posts in our village. Here is a crocheted frog!
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Tags
frogs
hobbies
crafts
crochet
