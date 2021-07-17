Previous
knitted ice=cream by josiegilbert
Photo 456

knitted ice=cream

Another example of the knitting that has appeared in our village - this time a woman eating an ice-cream.
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
