Photo 458
poppy
A patch of wildflowers has come into flower in our village and I liked the contrast between this red poppy and the cornflowers in the background.
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
0
1
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
458
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL8
Taken
19th July 2021 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
poppies
,
wildflowers
,
red.
,
cornflowers
