castle reflections

The old stew ponds at Arundel Castle that were used in medieval times to feed the residents, have recently been restored. Here is part of the castle reflected in the pond.
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice one!
September 5th, 2021  
