Photo 469
castle reflections
The old stew ponds at Arundel Castle that were used in medieval times to feed the residents, have recently been restored. Here is part of the castle reflected in the pond.
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
buildings
,
castle
,
castles
,
arundel
,
ponds
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice one!
September 5th, 2021
