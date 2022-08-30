Previous
blue flower by josiegilbert
Photo 517

blue flower

This blue flower was growing in a patch of wildflowers.
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
