Photo 522
Bognor Seafront
This is the new attraction on Bognor Seafront - an area of paving with a shallow dip and water jets that can be adjusted to different heights.
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
17th September 2022 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
blue
,
water
,
features
,
west
,
sussex
,
regis
,
bognor
