Photo 523
Leonardslee Gardens
We usually go to Leonardslee Gardens in the early summer, when the azaleas and rhododenrons are out, but we went this month for a change. In another week or two the leaves will be changing colour.
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
0
0
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
523
photos
57
followers
154
following
516
517
518
519
520
521
522
523
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
18th September 2022 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
gardens
,
leonardslee
