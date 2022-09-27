Previous
River Arun

Part of the River Arun, looking back towards Arundel, with Arundel Cathedral on the right hand side.
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Bill ace
A lovely place, we like Arundel. Nice picture.
September 29th, 2022  
haskar ace
Beautiful pace and light.
September 29th, 2022  
