Photo 524
River Arun
Part of the River Arun, looking back towards Arundel, with Arundel Cathedral on the right hand side.
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
cathedral
,
boats
,
buildings
,
river
,
arundel
,
rivers
,
arun
Bill
ace
A lovely place, we like Arundel. Nice picture.
September 29th, 2022
haskar
ace
Beautiful pace and light.
September 29th, 2022
