Photo 526
October sunset
A friend asked me if I wanted to go to a lecture with him this evening and I had to meet him in Arundel. The timing was just right to catch the sunset over the River Arun.
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details
Tags
reflections
,
weather
,
clouds
,
river
,
sunsets
,
arundel
,
rivers
,
arun
Bill Davidson
Nice sky and reflections.
October 6th, 2022
