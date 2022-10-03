Previous
Next
October sunset by josiegilbert
Photo 526

October sunset

A friend asked me if I wanted to go to a lecture with him this evening and I had to meet him in Arundel. The timing was just right to catch the sunset over the River Arun.
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
144% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Nice sky and reflections.
October 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise