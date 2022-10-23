Sign up
Photo 536
Hanging from a cobweb
One leaf from this acer tree was caught in a cobweb as it fell to the group and is now suspended in mid-air.
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
23rd October 2022 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
nature
,
leaves
,
trees
,
autumn
,
colour
,
natural
,
foliage
,
acer
,
acers
Agnes
ace
Very special
October 24th, 2022
