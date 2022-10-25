Previous
Rain

Today was my last chance to visit the gardens at Arundel Castle before it closes for the season at the weekend. The heavens opened, so I took shelter in one of the greenhouses. This photo was taken from the greenhouse door.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
JackieR ace
Oh no!! So unfair!! I'm going to tulips again next year, will look out for you
October 28th, 2022  
