Previous
Next
Bannockburn by josiegilbert
Photo 545

Bannockburn

Today we went to Stirling in the morning and then on to the Bannockburn visitor centre. A new exhibition centre explains about the battle and outside there is this moment and a statue to Robert the Bruce.
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise