Photo 545
Bannockburn
Today we went to Stirling in the morning and then on to the Bannockburn visitor centre. A new exhibition centre explains about the battle and outside there is this moment and a statue to Robert the Bruce.
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
539
540
541
542
543
544
545
546
365
E-M10 Mark III
23rd November 2022 3:10pm
Tags
history
,
scotland
,
battles
,
bannockburn
,
tourism.
