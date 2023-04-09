Previous
Arundel Castle through cherry trees by josiegilbert
Arundel Castle through cherry trees

Visitors to Arundel Castle will only see this view for a few more weeks, as the trees will soon be in leaf. At the moment though the cherry trees are in bloom.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Sue Cooper ace
This is lovely.
April 10th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful. Hopefully I will get to meet you in a couple of weeks when I visit with Jackie.
April 10th, 2023  
