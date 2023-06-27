Sign up
Photo 621
dog walk sunset
Another photo taken when I was out walking with Veronica and her dog. We didn't think there would be a decent sunset as it was too cloudy, but then the sun appeared briefly. This is part of the harbour at Littlehampton.
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details
Views
Album
Camera
Taken
Tags
sunset
,
water
,
river
,
rivers
,
arun
,
littlehampton
