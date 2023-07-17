Previous
Shoreham harbour by josiegilbert
Shoreham harbour

This photo of Shoreham Harbour combines the old and the new - the new footbridge on the left and part of the medieval church in the background.
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
