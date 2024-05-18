Previous
geum by josiegilbert
Photo 704

geum

This red geum has just started blooming in my garden.
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
