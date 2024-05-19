Sign up
Photo 705
Amberley bodger
We visited Amberley Chalk Pits Museum today. It's an industrial museum, housing local buildings and trades, some of which are dying out. I liked this Amberley bodger's still. A bodger is a wood worker who uses simple tools to create his work.
19th May 2024
19th May 24
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
19th May 2024 10:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
museum
,
museums
,
woodworking
,
chalk
,
pits
,
amberley
,
bodgers
365 Project
close